Jazz crush battered Warriors by 40

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Derrick Favors added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz cruise to a 119-79 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Mitchell went 4-for-5 from 3-point range, pushing his season total to 186 3-pointers. It helped him pass Damian Lillard to set a new NBA rookie record.

Rudy Gobert and Ricky Rubio added 13 points apiece for the Jazz. Utah won the season series 3-1 over Golden State and can claim the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed with a win over Portland on Wednesday night.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Kevin Durant added 13 for the Warriors, who already clinched the No. 2 seed in the West. Golden State never led in the game and lost to Utah by a double-digit margin for the third time this season.

The Jazz outscored the Warriors 62-38 in the paint and scored 25 points off 15 turnovers.

Utah dominated on both ends of the court during the first quarter. The Jazz used an 18-3 run to stake out an early 24-9 lead. Rubio took a steal in for a layup and Favors scored on a pair of dunks to ignite the run.

Mitchell rained down baskets to keep momentum with Utah. He scored on back-to-back possessions and then followed with a 3-pointer to help push the lead to 33-16 after one period. The rookie totaled 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first quarter alone.

Golden State appeared ready to mount a comeback after Durant scored back-to-back baskets to cut Utah’s lead to 35-22 early in the second quarter. That’s as close as the Warriors got. Jonas Jerebko and Royce O’Neale combined to score three straight baskets to push the lead to 43-24.

Utah led by as many as 45 points in the second half. The Jazz took their largest lead at 103-58 when Jerebko buried a pair of 3-pointers and Dante Exum added a dunk to polish off a 10-2 run to open the fourth quarter.

—Field Level Media