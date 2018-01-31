Jazz hand Warriors worst loss of season

Ricky Rubio scored 23 points and dished out 11 assists while Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell each chipped in 20 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 129-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Derrick Favors added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz, who snapped a five-game losing streak to Golden State extending back to the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Utah handed the defending NBA champions their most lopsided loss of the season.

Klay Thompson scored 27 points to lead the Warriors. Kevin Durant added 17 points while Stephen Curry and JaVale McGee chipped in 14 apiece.

Golden State allowed Utah to shoot 14 of 28 from 3-point range.

The Jazz got an initial boost from their outside shooting starting in the first quarter. Utah hit six 3-pointers in the quarter and shot 60 percent from the perimeter. Ingles led the way, going 3-of-3 from long distance.

The long-distance marksmanship helped the Jazz surge ahead late in the first quarter. Utah used a 10-2 run, culminating in a second-chance dunk from Rudy Gobert, to stake out a 26-16 lead.

Golden State cut the deficit in half on back-to-back baskets from McGee before quarter’s end. The Warriors closed to within 38-35 on a jumper from David West. Rubio and Favors scored baskets on three consecutive possessions to push Utah’s lead to 44-35.

Ingles came through two more 3-pointers in the second quarter to keep the pressure on Golden State. The baskets helped fuel a 10-0 run that put the Jazz up 64-49.

Utah kept putting distance between itself and Golden State through the third quarter, thanks in large part to dominant play from Mitchell. The rookie guard scored 12 points in the quarter after foul trouble limited him to just nine minutes before halftime.

The Jazz led by as many as 21 points during the third quarter, going up 97-76 when Jonas Jerebko turned a steal into a layup.

