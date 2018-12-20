Jazz hold off Warriors, 108-103

Rudy Gobert stopped a Golden State run with a late dunk and the Utah Jazz used superior 3-point shooting to record a 108-103 victory over the Warriors on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Jae Crowder, Joe Ingles and Kyle Korver combined for 13 3-pointers, helping the Jazz outscore the Warriors 48-30 from beyond the arc en route to a win that evened the season series at a win apiece.

Golden State won 124-123 at Utah in the first week of the season.

Neither team led by more than eight through three quarters before the Jazz got two hoops from Dante Exum and one from Derrick Favors to start the fourth period and go up 90-80.

A 3-pointer by Ingles made it an 11-point game with 9:14 to go, but the Warriors chipped away, rallying to get as close as 100-98 on a jumper by Kevin Durant with 4:05 to go.

But Gobert got behind the Golden State defense for a dunk, Ingles added a layup for a six-point lead, and the Jazz held the Warriors scoreless over the final 1:13, including a missed 3-point attempt by Durant that could have tied the score.

Ingles finished with a team-high 20 points, Crowder had 18, and Gobert and Donovan Mitchell added 17 apiece for the Jazz, which won its fourth straight at home.

Crowder, who also had 11 rebounds, and Gobert, who pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds, recorded double-doubles for Utah.

Korver and Favors contributed 12 points apiece to the win, which snapped Utah’s two-game losing streak. Ricky Rubio chipped in with a game-high 10 assists.

The Jazz finished 16-of-42 on 3-pointers, while the Warriors were 10-of-31.

Stephen Curry went for a game-high 32 points and Durant added 30 for the Warriors, who had won their previous four road games.

Klay Thompson added 12 points for Golden State, while Draymond Green grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to complement eight points.

Curry shot 5-of-9 on 3-pointers, but the rest of the Golden State team went just 5-for-22, including Durant and Thompson, who combined to make just two of 11 attempts from long range.

—Field Level Media