Tip-in caps Warriors’ rally in win over Jazz

Jonas Jerebko tipped in a missed basket by Kevin Durant with 0.3 seconds left to help the visiting Golden State Warriors escape with a 124-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Jerebko’s basket capped a rally from a 16-point third-quarter deficit for the Warriors. Durant scored 38 points, collected nine rebounds and dished out seven assists to lead the way. Stephen Curry added 31 points and eight assists.

The Warriors’ duo combined to 27-of-49 from the floor.

Joe Ingles scored 27 points, Donovan Mitchell added 19 and Jae Crowder chipped in 17 off the bench for the Jazz. Utah made a franchise record 10 3-pointers in the second quarter but didn’t have enough offense left to hold off Golden State’s late rally after taking the lead on Crowder’s putback basket with 51.4 seconds left.

Free-throw shooting helped keep Utah’s offense afloat during a first quarter when the shots didn’t fall. The Jazz went 15-of-17 from the line in the period — culminating in three free throws from Alec Burks that gave them a 34-32 lead going into the second quarter.

The first quarter featured 16 lead changes and eight ties. Golden State built the largest lead of either team in the quarter, going up 16-11 when Durant and Kevon Looney capped an 8-0 run with back-to-back dunks.

Utah used hot perimeter shooting to surge ahead of Golden State before halftime. After starting 1-of-11 from 3-point range, the Jazz went on to make 12 of their next 15 shots from long distance.

Starting with back-to-back 3-pointers from Dante Exum and Georges Niang, Utah drained 10 of its final 13 3-point field-goal attempts in the second quarter. The Jazz capped the flurry with 3-pointers from Ingles and Mitchell over the final minute of the quarter. It gave Utah 47 points in the quarter and an 81-69 halftime lead.

It offset Golden State’s efficient first-half offense. The Warriors shot 60 percent from the field (27-of-45) before the break. Durant led the way with 24 of his 38 points.

Utah’s hot perimeter shooting continued into the third quarter. The Jazz extended their lead to 98-82 with 5:36 left in the quarter behind back 3-pointers from Mitchell and Crowder.

Golden State didn’t fade away, though. The Warriors held Utah to a single basket over the next 5 1/2 minutes and clawed back into the game. Curry dropped 16 points in the quarter, culminating in a 3-pointer that capped a 15-2 run, to cut the deficit to 100-97. Ingles stopped the run with a 35-foot buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors finally completed the rally and took a 112-111 lead on Durant’s layup midway through the fourth quarter.

