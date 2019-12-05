Davis, James carry Lakers past Jazz

Anthony Davis scored 26 points, and LeBron James added 20 points as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers got off to a fast start and held off the Utah Jazz 121-96 on Wednesday.

Dec 4, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) warms up prior to a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers won a game for the second consecutive night, a back-to-back feat made even more impressive by the fact that they played at altitude in Denver on Tuesday and did it again at Salt Lake City.

The Lakers improved to 10-0 away from Staples Center. The do have a road defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers in their shared building.

James, who leads the NBA in assists, added 12 more to his season total. He played 29 minutes while Davis played 26 after they each saw 37 minutes of action at Denver.

Rajon Rondo contributed 14 points and 12 assists for Los Angeles.

Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, and Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Jazz lost at home for just the second time in 10 games. Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 points for Utah.

The Lakers trailed by eight points early in the first quarter, but they refused to let the hole get any deeper. They turned the game around quickly to lead by as many as 10 in the opening quarter before pushing their margin to 65-47 at halftime.

Instead of retreating in the second half, the Lakers led by as many as 25 midway through the fourth quarter before coach Frank Vogel started to unload his bench with 4:44 remaining.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 14 for the Lakers, while Kyle Kuzma scored 13 in his return to Utah, where he played in college. The Lakers had a 46-40 rebounding advantage one night after setting a season high with 56 boards against the Nuggets.

The Jazz lost at home for the first time since Nov. 18 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a defeat they avenged two days later at Minneapolis.

The Lakers have won all three of their back-to-back sets of games this season. They won a home-road back-to-back against the Suns and Warriors Nov. 12-13 before taking down the Thunder and Grizzlies on consecutive nights on the road Nov. 22-23.

—Field Level Media