Jazz cruise past Lakers, tie for 5th in West

Rudy Gobert recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz register a 115-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Derrick Favors added 20 points, and Jae Crowder scored 16 for the Jazz, who have won three straight games and eight of their past nine. Joe Ingles posted a career-best 14 assists while adding 11 points and nine rebounds as Utah defeated Los Angeles for the 13th time in the past 15 meetings.

Lakers forward LeBron James was rested in the second of back-to-back games. During Los Angeles’ Tuesday victory over the Washington Wizards, James had 23 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes.

Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points, and JaVale McGee added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Los Angeles, which lost for the 21st time in the past 29 contests. Alex Caruso and Moritz Wagner scored 13 points apiece, and Lance Stephenson added 10 for the Lakers (33-42), who shot 38.1 percent from the field and made 9 of 27 from 3-point range.

The Jazz moved into a tie for fifth place with the Los Angeles Clippers (45-30) in the Western Conference. Both teams are just two games behind the fourth-place Houston Rockets in the battle for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell and Thabo Sefolosha added 11 points apiece, and Ricky Rubio had 10 points and eight assists for Utah, which shot 49.4 percent from the field and made 10 of 32 from behind the arc.

Utah held a seven-point halftime lead before scoring the first seven points of the third quarter to take a 67-53 advantage.

Mitchell’s dunk increased the lead to 77-62 with 6:15 left in the third quarter. The margin reached 20 for the first time when Gobert drained two free throws to make it 83-63 with 4:03 remaining.

Favors scored 13 first-half points, and the Jazz led 60-53 at the break.

Utah was in front 51-40 after Crowder’s layup with 3:29 remaining in the half. The Lakers trimmed the deficit to five before Mitchell slammed home a ferocious dunk with 4.2 seconds remaining.

