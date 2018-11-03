Conley, Mack rally Grizzlies past Jazz

EditorsNote: Minor fixes

Mike Conley scored 28 points, and Shelvin Mack added 19 off the bench to rally the Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-100 victory over the host Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Marc Gasol added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help the Grizzlies notch their second road win over the Jazz. Memphis has won three straight and five of its past six overall.

Ricky Rubio scored 22 points to lead Utah. Joe Ingles added 19 points, and Jae Crowder chipped in 18. Rudy Gobert collected 16 rebounds. The Jazz remain winless at home, dropping to 0-3 in Salt Lake City.

Utah played without guard Donovan Mitchell. He was sidelined with right hamstring tightness after injuring his hamstring late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 128-125 loss to Minnesota.

With Mitchell out, Ingles and Rubio gave the Jazz offense an early boost. They combined for eight baskets and 20 points in the first quarter. Utah twice led by eight in the quarter, the second time going up 25-17 on Ingles’ second 3-pointer of the contest.

Memphis didn’t take its first lead of the game until the second quarter. The Grizzlies went up 39-35 when Gasol buried a 3-pointer and Conley then converted a three-point play on back-to-back possessions. Utah answered with a 9-0 run, getting baskets on four straight possessions to take a 44-39 lead. Gobert punctuated the run with a dunk — his first basket of the game.

The Jazz led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter. Utah took a 59-47 lead when Rubio dished to Royce O’Neale and he cut to the rim for a dunk.

Memphis rallied in the second half behind hot perimeter shooting. The Grizzlies overtook the Jazz in the third quarter behind a trio of 3-pointers from Mack. Then, back-to-back 3-pointers from MarShon Brooks and Gasol helped put Memphis up 91-81 early in the fourth quarter.

Garrett Temple finished off a 19-6 Grizzlies run with a layup that extended their lead to 94-81 with 8:30 remaining.

