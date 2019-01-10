Jazz escape 21-point hole, top Magic

Donovan Mitchell recorded 33 points and seven assists, and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit en route to a 106-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Joe Ingles had 16 points and seven assists for Utah, which dominated the final 20-plus minutes. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 14 rebounds, Kyle Korver scored 11 points and Raul Neto had 10.

D.J. Augustin scored 23 points for Orlando, which lost the last four games to close a 1-5 road trip. Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and eight rebounds, Aaron Gordon registered 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrence Ross had 13 points.

The Jazz outscored the Magic 60-30 in the second half.

Utah shot 48.8 percent from the field overall and was 12 of 33 from 3-point range.

Orlando shot just 26.8 percent from the field in the second half to finish at 39.8 percent. The Magic were 13 of 33 from behind the arc.

Orlando was within 90-88 after Augustin’s basket with 4:26 left before the Jazz went on a 12-1 run.

Mitchell sank with a 3-pointer, and Crowder and Mitchell scored layups as Utah took a nine-point lead with 3:13 to play.

Ingles drained a corner 3-pointer with 2:38 left and added a layup 36 seconds later to give the Jazz a 102-89 lead, and they cruised down the stretch.

Augustin’s 3-pointer gave Orlando a 72-53 lead with 8:43 left in the third quarter before Utah took control.

Korver drained a 3-pointer to cap a string of 14 straight points to bring the Jazz within five with 4:56 remaining in the period.

Utah continued its charge and moved ahead at 76-75 on Neto’s fastbreak layup with 1:23 left in the third.

Neto’s driving hoop with 15.7 seconds left was the final salvo of a quarter in which the Jazz outscored the Magic 32-12 to take a 78-75 lead into the final stanza.

The Magic were 9 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half, and they held a 63-46 lead at the break.

Orlando was hot in the first quarter and rattled off 15 straight points to take a 28-7 lead with 3:31 remaining.

The Jazz trimmed the deficit to 32-19 by the end of the quarter, but the Magic used a 10-2 spurt at the start of the second quarter to again push the lead to 21.

—Field Level Media