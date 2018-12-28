Embiid, Sixers muscle past Jazz

Joel Embiid scored 23 points, collected 15 rebounds, dished out six assists and blocked five shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Embiid finished a point shy of 3,000 for his three-year career before fouling out with 4:21 left.

JJ Redick added 24 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 18 points for the Sixers, who won for the third time in four games. Ben Simmons finished with a triple double: 13 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Philadelphia swept the season series with Utah for second straight season.

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and Dante Exum added 20 off the bench to lead the Jazz. Rudy Gobert chipped in 17 points and 15 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season. Utah shot just 38 percent from the field while allowing the Sixers to shoot 50 percent.

Both teams endured a sluggish start on offense. Utah missed nine of its first 10 shots while Philadelphia missed 12 of its first 16 field-goal attempts.

Korver helped the Jazz snap out of their early funk with a strong first quarter. He scored 10 points in the period to help Utah surge in front. A pair of Korver baskets helped fuel a string of baskets over five straight possessions that allowed the Jazz to stake out a 20-13 lead. Then, after the Sixers cut it to 21-19 on a pull-up jumper from T.J. McConnell, Korver converted a four-point play in the final seconds of the quarter to boost Utah’s back to 29-22.

The Jazz hung onto their edge for much of the second quarter until Simmons and Mike Muscala scored back-to-back baskets to put the Sixers on top 48-46. Philadelphia expanded its lead to 57-52 on back-to-back baskets from Redick and Simmons in the final 30 seconds before halftime.

The Sixers shot a blistering 15 of 20 from the field in the second quarter.

Philadelphia didn’t cool down after halftime. The Sixers took their first double-digit lead after Redick buried back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 69-55. Philadelphia led by as many as 19 points during the quarter after Embiid hit a 3-pointer and tipped in a layup on back-to-back possessions to put the Sixers up 95-76.

—Field Level Media