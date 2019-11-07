76ers fall to Jazz as Simmons injures shoulder

Donovan Mitchell recorded 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-104 victory over the visiting Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Salt Lake City, on a night the 76ers lost guard Ben Simmons to a shoulder injury.

Nov 6, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz center Tony Bradley (13) defends against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Joe Ingles scored a season-best 16 points off the bench as Utah halted a two-game slide. Mike Conley scored 15 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 14 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.

Joel Embiid registered 27 points and 16 rebounds but was just 5 of 16 from the field as Philadelphia lost its second straight game. Josh Richardson scored 24 points, Tobias Harris added 16 and Raul Neto had 11 for the 76ers.

Simmons had just two points in 10 minutes before departing with 5:20 left in the second quarter with right shoulder soreness. He appeared to initially hurt the shoulder early in the first quarter when he banged it against the body of Utah defender Royce O’Neale.

According to reports, Simmons sustained a sprained AC joint and will be re-evaluated Thursday.

Embiid was back in the 76ers lineup after serving a two-game suspension for his tussle with Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns on Oct. 30.

The 76ers made 41.2 percent from the field and were 8 of 25 from behind the arc.

Philadelphia made 30 of 34 free-throw attempts, while the Jazz hit 16 of 24.

Utah shot 46.1 percent from the field and made 8 of 22 from 3-point range.

Harris scored all the points during Philadelphia’s 8-2 run to open the fourth quarter and bring his team within 86-81 with 9:37 remaining.

Conley’s three-point play pushed Utah’s advantage to 97-87 with 5:59 remaining before the 76ers scored seven of the next eight points to pull within four with 4:35 left.

Philadelphia later crept within 102-100 on two free throws by Embiid with 2:17 remaining.

A short time later, Bogdanovic buried a 3-pointer to give the Jazz a 106-101 lead with 1:39 left and the 76ers didn’t convert another basket until Richardson scored just before time expired.

Bogdanovic had 15 first-half points as the Jazz held a 58-56 halftime edge. Embiid had 18 points and eight rebounds for Philadelphia.

Mitchell scored straight five points and Conley followed with a 3-pointer as the Jazz opened up a 74-63 lead with 5:57 left in the third quarter.

The lead reached 13 two minutes later on two free throws by O’Neale and Utah settled for an 84-73 advantage entering the final stanza.

—Field Level Media