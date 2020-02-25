Booker’s 24 points help Suns bury Jazz

Devin Booker recorded 24 points and 10 assists to help the Phoenix Suns post a 131-111 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Salt Lake City.

Feb 24, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoes paying tribute to Kobe Bryant before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Rubio add 22 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and a season-best seven steals to help the Suns defeat his former squad. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points, Deandre Ayton had 16 on 8-for-9 shooting and Dario Saric made all five of his shots en route to scoring 14 points.

Phoenix snapped an eight-game losing streak when facing the Jazz. It was just its second victory in the last 17 meetings with Utah.

Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points for Utah, which lost its third straight game, all at home. The Jazz allowed their second-most points of the season.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 points, Jordan Clarkson tallied 14 off the bench and Rudy Gobert added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Gobert became the fifth player in Jazz history to reach 1,000 career blocked shots when he swatted Rubio’s shot with 3:05 remaining.

The Suns shot a sizzling 56.3 percent from the field and were 12 of 20 from 3-point range. Phoenix made 21 of its 24 free-throw attempts.

The Jazz made 37 of 43 free-throw attempts and shot 47.1 percent from the field. Utah was 10 of 26 from behind the arc.

The Suns outscored Utah 69-49 in the second half while controlling the contest.

Phoenix led by 11 entering the final stanza and Oubre’s dunk increased the advantage to 106-91 with 9:42 left.

Rubio knocked down a 3-pointer to increase the Suns’ lead to 112-94 with 7:55 to play.

Ayton’s basket, Rubio’s two free throws and another Ayton hoop pushed the edge to 124-103 with 3:01 play and Phoenix finished off its third victory in the past four games.

Mitchell had 18 first-half points in a game that was tied at 62 at the break.

Mitchell had 11 in the first quarter as Utah held a 35-27 advantage. Phoenix recovered to move ahead at 51-50 on two free throws by Booker with 3:56 left in the half.

The Jazz led 73-72 after a 3-pointer by Ingles with 7:29 left in the third quarter before the Suns scored 11 of the next 14 points to take a seven-point lead.

Phoenix boosted the lead to 99-88 on Oubre’s dunk with 25.4 seconds left in the period.

—Field Level Media