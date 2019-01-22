Lillard, Nurkic lead Blazers past Jazz

EditorsNote: in second graf, updates Nukic’s stats and fixes “CJ”

Damian Lillard scored 26 points and Jusuf Nurkic added 22 before fouling out in the final minute of the Portland Trail Blazers’ 109-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Lillard also tallied eight rebounds and eight assists while Nurkic added eight boards, seven assists and six blocked shots. CJ McCollum chipped in 14 points, and Jake Layman and Evan Turner added 12 and 10 off the bench, respectively, to help Portland win its third game in a row.

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points to lead Utah. Jae Crowder added 15 and Rudy Gobert chipped in 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. It wasn’t enough to extend a six-game winning streak for the Jazz, however.

Ricky Rubio returned to the court for Utah after missing six games with a strained hamstring. He finished with 12 points in 13 minutes off the bench.

Portland attacked the basket often throughout the first quarter and made it pay off. The Blazers scored their first nine baskets in the paint to keep pace with Utah and finished the quarter with 20 points in the paint.

After the Jazz carved out a 19-13 lead behind back-to-back baskets from Crowder, Portland chipped away at the deficit. The Blazers overtook Utah 25-24 on a driving layup from Lillard with 2:14 left in the first period before finishing the frame with a 29-28 lead.

Portland could not hang onto edge, however, as the Jazz made it tougher to drive into the paint. The Blazers went eight minutes without any points inside until Lillard broke the drought with back-to-back baskets to make it 45-38 in favor of Utah with 3:28 left in the first half.

Royce O’Neale and Crowder each had a pair of baskets to punctuate the Jazz’s 17-5 run that ended with Lillard’s baskets.

Those baskets helped awaken Portland’s offense late in the second quarter, and the Blazers carried that momentum into the third. Nurkic led the way, scoring 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the quarter. His final two baskets, coming on back-to-back possessions, gave Portland an 80-75 lead with 1:21 left in the third.

Utah rallied at the start of the fourth quarter and took an 86-83 lead on a 3-pointer from Crowder. Portland answered with a 15-4 run, bookended by baskets from Layman, to go back in front 98-90.

The Blazers extended their lead to 106-94 on a 3-pointer from McCollum before Mitchell hit four consecutive baskets and a pair of free throws to slice the deficit to 108-104 with 41.4 seconds left.

Joe Ingles missed a corner 3-pointer that would have cut the margin to one, and Lillard hit a pair of free throws to ice it with 5.8 seconds remaining.

