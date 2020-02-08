Jazz rally for controversial win over Blazers

Donovan Mitchell scored the tiebreaking layup with 19.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz survived a controversial finish to post a 117-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Feb 7, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a jump shot against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points to help the Jazz halt a season-worst, five-game losing streak. Utah overcame a 16-point, second-half deficit.

Damian Lillard poured in 42 for Portland, which lost for just the third time in the past nine games.

Mitchell’s layup gave Utah a 116-114 lead. Lillard then drove in an attempt to tie the score, and his shot hit the glass and was on its way into the basket before Utah’s Rudy Gobert tipped it away, but goaltending wasn’t called.

The Trail Blazers fouled Bogdanovic with nine seconds left, and he split two free throws to make it a three-point game.

Portland’s Caleb Swanigan missed a corner 3-point attempt from the right wing as time expired, and a vehemently upset Lillard had to be restrained by assistant coaches before leaving the court.

Mike Conley added 18 points and Mitchell scored 16 for Utah. Gobert recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds, Joe Ingles scored 14 points and Jordan Clarkson added 13.

Lillard was 8 of 14 from 3-point range while recording his sixth 40-point effort in nine games. CJ McCollum scored 27 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 16 and Mario Hezonja tallied 11.

Portland played the final 34-plus minutes with just seven players after guard Anfernee Simons departed with a concussion and forward Trevor Ariza was ejected. The Trail Blazers were already without center Hassan Whiteside (leg) and forward Nassir Little (ankle).

The Trail Blazers shot 45.4 percent from the field and were 17 of 40 (42.5 percent) from 3-point range. Utah shot 49.5 percent from the floor, including 10 of 30 from behind the arc, and they held a 56-43 rebounding edge.

The Jazz rattled off nine consecutive points to take a 103-96 lead on Gobert’s tip with 6:34 remaining.

A short time later, Lillard converted a layup and McCollum drained a 3-pointer to pull Portland within 109-107 with 2:28 left.

Royce O’Neale buried a corner 3-pointer to push Utah’s lead back to five with 1:44 to go.

However, Swanigan hit a jumper and Lillard knocked down his eighth 3-pointer to knot the score at 112 with 1:12 remaining.

Lillard scored 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting in the first half as Portland built a 72-58 lead.

Carmelo Anthony scored his first points to start the second half to give the Trail Blazers their biggest lead at 16. But Utah cut into the deficit before Portland took an 89-88 edge into the final quarter.

—Field Level Media