Cauley-Stein, Fox lead way as Kings win in Utah

EditorsNote: Added game location; Added Bagley’s first name in 5th graf

Willie Cauley-Stein scored 23 points, while De’Aaron Fox added 17 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds to help the Sacramento Kings pull away for a 119-110 win over the host Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Nemanja Bjelica added 18 points, which included a trio of critical 3-pointers, for the Kings. Sacramento prevailed after shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.

Donovan Mitchell poured in 35 points to lead Utah. Jae Crowder added 16 points off the bench, while Rudy Gobert chipped in 13 points and 15 rebounds. The Jazz lost for the fourth time in five games.

Sacramento dominated on offense through the game’s first six minutes to charge ahead. The Kings started 10 of 14 from the field and scored on six straight possessions to take a 24-12 lead.

Cauley-Stein got the run going with a turnaround hook shot and a layup off a steal. Marvin Bagley III finished it off with another layup.

Utah chipped away at the deficit throughout the second quarter.

The Jazz cut the deficit to three points on five occasions in the quarter, the final time on a step-back jumper from Mitchell that made it 57-54. They could not overtake the Kings until after halftime.

Ricky Rubio buried a pair of 3-pointers and hit a floater in a spurt that gave Utah a 72-71 lead midway through the third quarter. That ended up being the high point for the Jazz in the second half.

Sacramento used a 16-1 run, capped by Bjelica’s back-to-back 3-pointers, to carve out a 105-88 lead with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Utah cut the deficit to single digits again on back-to-back 3-pointers from Mitchell and Rubio, and a driving layup from Mitchell made it 114-110 with a minute left.

Bjelica completed a 3-point play with 25.6 seconds left to end the comeback.

—Field Level Media