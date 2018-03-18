Mitchell, Jazz top Kings for 9th straight win

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and Rudy Gobert tallied 22 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Utah Jazz to a 103-97 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Ricky Rubio added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Jazz. Joe Ingles chipped in 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Utah won its ninth straight and earned its 21st victory in the team’s last 23 games.

Buddy Hield scored 23 points to lead the Kings. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12 points while Garrett Temple and De’Aaron Fox chipped in 11 apiece. Sacramento lost to the Jazz for the third time this season despite hitting 14 of 21 from 3-point range.

The Kings jumped out to an 18-10 lead after forcing Utah to commit four turnovers in the game’s first 4 1/2 minutes. Sacramento scored nine points off of those turnovers. Bogdanovic did the most damage, scoring four baskets in that stretch.

Utah weathered the flurry of mistakes and strung together a 15-0 run to surge ahead of Sacramento. Mitchell put the Jazz in front with back-to-back baskets and Gobert finished off the run with a layup, giving Utah a 25-18 lead.

Sacramento rallied and went back in front early in the second quarter. The Kings built up a nine-point lead behind a 15-6 run. Temple ignited the spurt with a pair of 3-pointers. Hield finished it off with a step-back jumper that put Sacramento up 50-41.

Utah’s offense came back to life in the third quarter. The Jazz built a 76-66 lead in the quarter behind a 13-3 run sparked by baskets from Crowder, Mitchell and Rubio over four possessions.

Sacramento countered with another rally and tied it at 94 on a dunk from Fox with 1:11 left. Ingles, Rubio and Gobert combined to make seven free throws in the final minute to keep the Kings from taking the lead.

—Field Level Media