Jazz drop Kings to 0-3 in 32-point rout

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half to help the Utah Jazz roll to a 113-81 whipping of the visiting Sacramento Kings on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Oct 26, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Sacramento Kings assistant player development coach Lindsey Harding (right) works with forward Caleb Swanigan (left) prior to a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell added 15 points and Mike Conley recorded 12 points and eight assists for the Jazz.

Utah shot 56.4 percent from the field and drained 18 of 37 3-point attempts. Bogdanovic made five and the 18 makes fell two shy of the franchise record, accomplished twice last season.

Dewayne Dedmon scored 11 points for Sacramento, which dropped to 0-3 under new coach Luke Walton. Bogdan Bogdanovic — no relation to Bojan — added 10 points for the Kings.

Sacramento has allowed an average of 119.7 points through three games, and gave up 25 or more points in each of the first 11 quarters of the season before the Utah reserves managed just 20 in the fourth period.

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, who was a game-time decision after injuring his hip against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, had nine points and five assists in 20 minutes. He sat out most of the second half with the contest being so one-sided.

Buddy Hield had just three points on 1-of-7 shooting in 20 minutes for Sacramento, which shot 37.0 percent from the field and made 7 of 26 from behind the arc.

Utah reserves Georges Niang (12) and Emmanuel Mudiay (10) also scored in double digits.

Conley made 5 of 11 shots against the Kings after being 4 of 27 over his first two games with the club.

Utah enjoyed a 25-point halftime lead and kept its foot on the pedal by opening the third quarter with a 16-4 burst.

Mitchell’s driving, left-handed, swinging layup capped the run and gave the Jazz an 82-45 lead with 6:39 left in the quarter.

A 3-pointer by Niang got Utah to the century mark — at 100-65 — with 8:20 remaining in the contest.

Bojan Bogdanovic exploded in the first half as the Jazz soared to a 66-41 halftime advantage. Utah made 59.5 percent of its field-goal attempts and was 13 of 22 from 3-point range. The 13 3s tied the franchise record for most in a half.

The Jazz led 35-25 after the opening quarter and methodically pulled away in the second. Bojan Bogdanovic made three 3-pointers during a half-ending 20-5 spurt to open up the 25-point lead.

—Field Level Media