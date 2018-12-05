Jazz crush Spurs with record-setting 3-point spree

EditorsNote: revises first two grafs; fixes to “Ricky Rubio” in sixth graf

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points, and the Utah Jazz made a franchise record 20 3-pointers in a 139-105 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyle Korver added 15 points off the bench in his first home game since Utah reacquired the veteran guard in a trade. The Jazz won for the third time in four games since dealing for Korver.

Jakob Poeltl contributed a career-best 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench for San Antonio, which lost for the third time in four games. DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points and dished out seven assists, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points.

The Jazz lit up the perimeter early and often starting in the first half. They went 10 of 17 from outside over the first two quarters and opened up a 63-47 lead by halftime. Overall, Utah hit 20 of 33 3-point attempts.

Mitchell set the tone with back-to-back 3-pointers early in the first quarter. Utah took its first double-digit lead at 23-13 on a 3-pointer from Ricky Rubio. The Jazz kept rolling and eventually carved out a 40-22 lead in the first minute of the second quarter on back-to-back outside baskets from Mitchell and Korver.

Utah led by as many as 24 points in the second quarter, going up 52-28 when Gobert threw down a dunk and hit two free throws on back-to-back possessions midway through the quarter.

The Spurs cut the deficit in half and pulled with 54-41 after DeRozan capped a 13-2 run with a step-back jumper and a pair of free throws. That was as good as it got for San Antonio.

Utah ripped off a 17-6 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Joe Ingles and Mitchell, and took an 84-59 lead with 6:29 left in the third quarter.

—Field Level Media