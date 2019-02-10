Jazz dominate Spurs inside, run away with 125-105 victory

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and Rudy Gobert added 21 points and collected 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 125-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Royce O’Neale matched his season-high with 17 points off the bench. Six Jazz players scored in double figures to lead Utah to its second straight win.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 to lead the Spurs. San Antonio lost its fourth straight game after giving up 50 points in the paint and 52 rebounds to the Jazz.

Utah shot 52.2 percent from the field and improved to 43-1 in its last 44 home games when shooting 50 percent or better from the field.

The Spurs made eight of their first 11 shots in the first half. San Antonio opened up a 19-12 lead midway through the first quarter on back-to-back baskets from DeRozan and Aldridge.

Utah rallied and erased the deficit early in the second quarter. The Jazz used an 11-2 run spanning the first and second quarter to take a 30-26 lead. Ricky Rubio scored a scored a pair of baskets to fuel the run and put Utah ahead.

Utah took control during the second quarter by attacking the basket and cleaning up the glass. The Jazz outscored San Antonio 22-2 in the paint and had a 9-0 advantage in second-chance points in the quarter. They also had a 13-7 edge on rebounds.

It opened the door for Utah to sprint out to a double-digit lead.

The Jazz ran off nine straight points, culminating in a stepback jumper from Mitchell, to go ahead 41-32.

Then, O’Neale hit a pair of 3-pointers and Gobert scored back-to-back baskets to highlight a 14-4 run that gave Utah a 57-43 lead with 1:09 remaining before halftime.

Utah held a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

