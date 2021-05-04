Jazz get early jump on visiting Spurs, coast to win

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert amassed 24 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Utah Jazz defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-99 Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Slideshow ( 42 images )

Jordan Clarkson added 16 points, Joe Ingles put up 13 with nine assists and Georges Niang contributed 11 to help Utah once again overcome the absence of injured All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

Utah (47-18) regained the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA, moving ahead of No. 2 Phoenix by a half-game with seven games remaining. The Suns had the night off.

DeMar DeRozan returned after taking a day off to rest to score 22 points for the Spurs (31-33), who lost in overtime to Philadelphia at home on Sunday night. The Spurs visit the Jazz again on Wednesday.

The Spurs have lost four in a row and remain in the 10th spot in the West, putting them in position to participate in the postseason play-in round.

Ingles hit a floating jumper 14 seconds into the contest and Royce O’Neale added a 3-pointer a moment later, and the Jazz led the rest of the way.

It was a rare blowout win at home for the Jazz of late. Though they have an NBA-best 28-4 mark at home, Utah has had a handful of tightly contested games and three surprising losses -- one to Washington and two to Minnesota -- on their home court.

The Jazz took a 10-point lead in the first quarter after a Bogdanovic driving layup. The Jazz stretched that advantage to 19 late in the second quarter before settling for a 60-43 lead at halftime.

The Jazz used a 13-2 run in the third quarter to go up 74-49.

Utah’s lead reached 25, but San Antonio chipped away but could only get within 11 thanks to 7-0 spurt in the final 1:32.

--Field Level Media