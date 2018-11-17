Dinwiddie's 25 off bench springs Nets over Wizards

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points off the bench, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the visiting Brooklyn Nets defeated the Washington Wizards 115-104 on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.

The Nets broke open a close game in the third quarter and led by as many as 19 in the fourth.

Brooklyn center Jarrett Allen, who missed the Nets’ previous game due to illness, finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Dwight Howard led the Wizards with 25 points and 17 rebounds despite playing only 27 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Bradley Beal scored 20 points and reserve Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 for the Wizards, who saw their three-game winning streak end. John Wall finished with 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting and had seven assists.

Dinwiddie made 8 of 13 field-goal attempts and added eight assists.

Brooklyn’s reserves outscored Washington’s bench 56-31.

The Wizards made 3 of 17 (17.6 percent) from beyond the arc against the NBA’s top-ranked defense against the 3-point shot. Brooklyn was 9 of 33 from 3-point range.

Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer to highlight a 9-0 Nets run that made it 72-61 with 6:59 left in the third quarter. Allen’s layup soon after pushed the lead to 79-64 and the Nets led 91-79 after three quarters.

Dinwiddie’s three-point play kicked off an 8-0 run the made it 103-84 with 8:48 remaining.

The Wizards got no closer than within 11 the rest of the way.

The Nets played their second game without leading scorer Caris LeVert (dislocated right foot).

Brooklyn led 56-54 at halftime as Dinwiddie scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

Howard nearly had his double-double by intermission, finishing the first half with 17 points and nine rebounds.

