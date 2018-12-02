Wall, Beal help Wizards beat Nets, end 2-game skid

John Wall scored a game-high 30 points while Bradley Beal got 22, and Markieff Morris added 20 off the bench as the Washington Wizards defeated the visiting Brooklyn Nets 102-88 on Saturday night.

Both teams were coming off of tough losses Friday. The 76ers handed Washington a 123-98 loss in Philadelphia, while the Nets suffered a 131-125 defeat against Memphis — in double overtime — at home.

Brooklyn has dropped six consecutive games, while the Wizards snapped a two-game losing streak.

Wall also finished with nine assists and five rebounds. Beal and Morris complemented him as the Washington offense scored 60 points in the second half.

Allen Crabbe led Brooklyn with 14 points.

Wall scored 12 points as the Wizards played some tough defense in taking a 24-19 lead.

The Wizards then seemed ready to break it open during the second period, pushing their lead to 12 points when Beal made two free throws for a 38-26 advantage with 5:01 remaining in the half.

The Nets bounced back, though, scoring 13 of the final 17 points of the quarter to cut the Wizards’ lead to 42-39 at the break. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored seven points for Brooklyn in the run.

Wall finished the first half with 14 points, and Beal added 12 but the Nets did not have anyone in double figures in the first two quarters.

Washington then took charge at the start of the third quarter. The Wizards scored the first 11 points of the second half and took a 53-39 lead. Wall capped it off with a long three-pointer that forced Brooklyn to call time-out.

All five Wizards starters scored on the run which gave them command.

Washington then held a 68-58 lead after three periods.

Wall added 10 more points before the Wizards used a 12-point fourth-quarter run, highlighted by nine from Morris, to break things open.

