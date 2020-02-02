Beal leads Wizards' rally over Nets, as Irving hurt

Bradley Beal scored 15 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter as the Washington Wizards rallied late and defeated the visiting Brooklyn Nets 113-107 Saturday night.

Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) stands on the court before the game Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

All of Beal’s fourth-quarter points came in the final 7:02, as he scored 15 of the team’s last 21 during the comeback after Brooklyn had led most of the game. Beal scored eight consecutive points as Washington took the lead for good in the final three minutes.

Thomas Bryant pitched in for Washington with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wizards’ comeback was aided when Kyrie Irving of the Nets injured his right knee and left with 5:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. He limped off the court and did not return.

Irving finished with 11 points. ESPN reported that Irving sprained that knee and will undergo an MRI Sunday.

Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 26 points.

The Nets seemed in control for much of the game. Garrett Temple played a big role in the first quarter, making three 3-pointers and scoring 14 of his 17 first-half points as Brooklyn took a 36-27 lead.

The former Wizard closed the quarter out in style after Washington cut Brooklyn’s lead to 28-27. He made a layup and then added a three-point play before finishing the period with a long 3-point shot just before the buzzer.

But Washington battled back and cut the Nets’ lead to 44-43 on an Ish Smith jumper midway through the second quarter. Brooklyn then went on a 10-2 run, which ended with two baskets from Irving — the first being a short shot and the second a long 3-pointer.

Beal heated up late for the Wizards and scored the final four points of the half, but the Nets held on to a 61-59 lead at the break.

Both teams went cold from the field in the final minutes of the third quarter, but the Wizards remained in it due to the Nets’ shaky free-throw shooting. Troy Brown Jr. sank a running jumper as time ran out that cut the Brooklyn lead to 84-81 after three.

