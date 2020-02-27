Bradley's 30 helps Wizards past Nets

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and connected with Jerome Robinson for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds remaining as the Washington Wizards recovered after blowing an 18-point lead to pull out a 110-106 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Feb 26, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) shoots the ball over Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Beal scored 17 of Washington’s 29 points in a wild fourth quarter that featured nine lead changes and 10 ties. He also had five assists, including the pass to Robinson, who buried the clutch 3-pointer from the right side before Spencer Dinwiddie could defend him.

Robinson’s 3-pointer gave Washington a 108-106 lead and he also grabbed the rebound when Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left. Caris LeVert fouled him and Robinson iced Washington’s 15th win in the past 17 meetings with Brooklyn by hitting two free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining.

Beal has scored at least 25 points for the 16th straight game as Washington snapped a three-game losing streak. He shot 11 of 24 from the floor as the Wizards shot 42.7 percent as a team.

Rookie Rui Hachimura added 17 points and Davis Bertans contributed 14 as the Wizards recovered after they were outscored 37-21 in the third quarter when the Nets stormed back.

LeVert led all scorers with 34 points, while Dinwiddie added 18, as the Nets shot 41.4 percent from the field. DeAndre Jordan added 16 points and 16 rebounds off the bench while Taurean Prince contributed 13. Brooklyn dropped its second consecutive close game.

The Nets entered the fourth with an 84-81 lead after Garrett Temple hit a 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds remaining in the third. Brooklyn held two three-point leads in the final two minutes and had a 106-105 lead when Dinwiddie got around Robinson and Thomas Bryant for a layup with 24.2 seconds left.

The Wizards held the Nets to 31.6 percent shooting in the first quarter and ended it with 13-2 run to get a 31-17 lead. Washington hiked its lead to 42-24 on a 3-pointer by Bertans with 7:18 remaining and held a 60-47 lead by halftime.

Washington held a 65-51 lead on a jumper by Shabazz Napier with 10:33 remaining but Brooklyn used a 17-4 run and was within 69-68 on a dunk by Jordan with 5:36 left and then ended the third with a 14-4 spurt.

—Field Level Media