Celtics' B-team pushes past Wizards

Terry Rozier led seven Celtics in double figures with 21 points, and visiting Boston closed out the regular season with a 116-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Apr 9, 2019; Washington, DC, USA;

The Celtics (49-33) rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit for their sixth win in eight games. Boston is projected to be the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Semi Ojeleye, Brad Wanamaker and RJ Hunter had 17 points apiece for Boston, which outscored Washington 27-15 in the fourth quarter. Celtics reserve PJ Dozier had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Celtics regulars Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Marcus Morris, Aron Baynes and Gordon Hayward all sat out while nursing minor injuries.

Tomas Satoransky led Washington with 19 points, and Bradley Beal scored 16 points in 16 minutes. Beal became the first person in franchise history to finish a season averaging at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

Washington (32-50), which ended the regular season with four straight losses, led by one at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 16-4 run led by Thomas Bryant and Satoransky, whose 3-pointer made it 80-67 with 8:17 left in the third.

Boston cut the deficit to six points by the start of the fourth quarter and opened the final period with a 9-2 run. Ojeleye’s layup gave the Celtics a 98-97 lead.

Hunter scored three straight Boston baskets, and an Ojeleye layup made it 109-100 with five minutes remaining.

The Wizards got within 113-107 on Chasson Randle’s 3-pointer with 2:40 left but got no closer.

Boston had 27 assists and just six team turnovers.

Beal scored eight straight points and the Wizards led 35-14 with 2:07 left in the first quarter, but the Celtics responded with an 8-0 run. Boston continued to chip away, getting to within 64-63 at halftime.

