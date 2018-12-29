Bulls win on road over shorthanded Wizards

Zach LaVine scored 24 points to lead five teammates in double figures as the visiting Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards 101-92 on Friday night.

Wendell Carter, Jr. had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won three of four.

LaVine was in the starting lineup in his second game back after missing two weeks with an ankle injury.

Bradley Beal scored 34 points for the depleted Wizards on 13-of-27 shooting.

Washington was without starters John Wall — who plans to see a specialist about his sore left heel, according to coach Scott Brooks — and Otto Porter Jr., who is working his way back from a quad injury. Reserve Markieff Morris (sore back/neck) was also out.

Thomas Bryant had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who have lost nine of 11.

The Bulls led 74-72 to start the fourth and a 6-0 run keyed by Shaquille Harrison’s 3-pointer made it 85-76 with 6:57 remaining.

Beal’s 3-pointer at the 4:23 mark pulled Washington within 90-85 but Kris Dunn’s jumper pushed the Chicago lead to 96-86 with 2:29 remaining.

After Bryant converted a 3-point play and Beal made a layup, the Wizards were within five with 55 seconds left but LaVine hit a driving layup and added a free throw to push the lead to 99-91 with 33 seconds remaining.

Chicago shot 46.8 percent (37 of 79) and Washington hit 40 percent (34 of 85).

Points were at a premium during a first half that ended with the Wizards leading 42-40.

The Bulls shot 34.9 percent (15 of 43), including 1-for-11 from 3-point range. Carter was an exception for Chicago, hitting five of seven shots for 11 points.

Beal led the Wizards with 12 points

