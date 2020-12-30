Bulls earn season's first win by beating Wizards

Zach LaVine scored 23 points, Coby White added 18 and the Chicago Bulls pulled away for a 115-107 win over the host Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.

Slideshow ( 30 images )

Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. scored 16 points, including 14 in the first half, against his former team. Wendell Carter Jr. posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to help Chicago (1-3) notch its first victory under coach Billy Donovan.

Russell Westbrook finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to record his third triple-double in as many games since joining the Wizards. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 29 points for Washington (0-4).

This is the first time the Wizards have lost their first four games of the season since the 2012-13 campaign.

Chicago opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to increase its lead to 92-73 with 9:37 remaining. Tomas Satoransky ignited the scoring outburst with a 3-pointer, which was followed by a slam dunk by Carter Jr., two free throws by White and another basket by Carter Jr.

Davis Bertans finally snapped the Wizards’ scoring drought when he made a 3-pointer with 9:27 left to cut the deficit to 92-76.

Washington trailed 83-73 entering the fourth quarter. The Wizards fell behind by as many as 13 points in the third quarter and could have fared worse if not for Beal, who scored 12 of Washington’s 27 points during the period.

The Bulls led 52-46 at the half.

Porter Jr. led Chicago with 14 points at the break. He came off the bench to drain a 3-pointer from the left wing, the right wing and the left corner in addition to making a jump shot from the top of the key.

Westbrook was flirting with a triple-double by halftime. He had 12 points, 11 boards and six assists in his first 17 minutes.

The Bulls led by as many as eight points before the intermission, while the Wizards’ largest first-half lead was three points.

Wizards second-year forward Rui Hachimura missed his fourth straight game because of an illness.

--Field Level Media