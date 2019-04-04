Bulls end skid with tight win over Wizards

Walt Lemon Jr. scored a game-high 24 points, and the last two came on free throws with 1.8 seconds left that gave the visiting Chicago Bulls a 115-114 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Apr 3, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jakkar Sampson (41) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Bobby Portis (5) in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The win snapped a five-game Chicago losing streak. The Bulls have had a tough time in the last several games as they were again missing some of their top scorers due to injuries — Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr. and Kris Dunn all were out again and each has missed at least four straight games.

Lemon pushed the Bulls in the fourth quarter as they kept stopping the Wizards from pulling away. Chasson Randle made two free throws that gave Washington a one-point lead with 12.7 seconds left before Lemon stepped up.

He tried to drive into the lane and got fouled. The guard sank both free throws, and Washington’s Jordan McRae missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Overall, the Bulls had seven players in double figures. JaKarr Sampson finished behind Lemon with 18 points.

Thomas Bryant and Bobby Portis both led Washington with 20 points.

This was a battle between two teams out of the playoff race, but both Chicago and Washington played hard as the game swung back and forth.

The game stayed close throughout the first half. Washington was up by two at the end of the first quarter and held on for a 57-56 lead at halftime.

The Wizards appeared to be taking charge when a Bryant free throw gave them a 70-63 lead just over four minutes into the third quarter. But Chicago then scored 11 straight points, capped by a Lemon lay-up.

Washington then bounced back and a lay-up from Portis late in the third quarter gave the Wizards an 87-83 edge heading into the fourth period.

The Wizards tried to take over again early in the fourth when McRae’s jumper gave them a 93-85 lead. However, the Bulls fought back once more and pulled close, which set up the final minutes.

—Field Level Media