Bulls win shootout to keep Wizards winless

Otto Porter Jr. had 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach LaVine added 22 points to lead seven players in double figures as the visiting Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards 133-130 on Thursday to earn a sweep of the teams’ back-to-back series.

Washington lost its fifth consecutive game to open the season despite the fourth triple-double in as many contests from Russell Westbrook, who finished with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Chicago finally was able to exhale after emerging from a fourth quarter that included six lead changes in the final 2:46.

With the Bulls leading 129-128, LaVine blocked a Westbrook layup attempt with 44.6 seconds remaining, but Chicago was unable to capitalize on the other end as Thaddeus Young missed a layup attempt with 24.5 seconds remaining.

Washington had the ball with the shot clock turned off, but Bradley Beal missed a driving layup attempt with 14.4 seconds to play, and Porter Jr. made both free throws for the Bulls after he was fouled following a rebound.

Westbrook hit a pair of free throws with 6.6 seconds to go to pull the Wizards within 131-130. LaVine responded with a pair of free throws to account for the final margin before Porter Jr. corralled a Wizards’ errant inbounds pass to seal the victory.

Coby White also had a double-double for the Bulls, finishing with 16 points and a career-high 10 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 11 of his 16 points in the third quarter before he was slowed by a hip injury early in the fourth quarter.

Young added 15 points off the bench for the Bulls in his season debut. Young was active but did not play in Tuesday’s 115-107 win at Washington after missing the first three games while recovering from an infection in his lower left leg.

Daniel Gafford had 15 points and Patrick Williams added 10 for Chicago.

Thomas Bryant and Beal each scored 28 points for the Wizards. Making his season debut after recovering from an eye injury, Rui Hachimura added 17 points, while Raul Neto chipped in 15.

Chicago led 71-68 at halftime but quickly surrendered the lead as Washington opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 76-71 advantage. The Bulls recovered to take a 108-101 lead into the fourth.

Lauri Markkanen, Chandler Hutchison, Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky all were out for the Bulls due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

--Field Level Media