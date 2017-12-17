Preview: Cavaliers at Wizards

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will carry their phenomenal run into a road-heavy portion of the schedule when they visit the Washington Wizards on Sunday. James recorded his third triple-double in four games and the 60th of his career in a 109-100 win over Utah on Saturday, the Cavaliers’ 11th straight home victory and 17th in 18 overall contests.

Beginning with the visit to Washington, Cleveland plays 10 of its next 12 on the road - including trips to Golden State, Boston and Toronto. The Wizards have won two straight since getting John Wall back from a knee injury, and the point guard scored seven of his 15 points down the stretch of Friday’s 100-91 triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers. “He made big plays for us down the stretch,” Washington coach Scott Brooks told reporters. “He’s a gamer, he’s a closer.” James scored a season-high 57 points on 23-of-34 shooting to lead Cleveland to a 130-122 win at Washington earlier this season.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), NBCSN Washington

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (22-8): James’ 60th triple-double moved him into fifth place on the all-time list, and as the milestones build up amid what may be his best season yet, even he is beginning to recognize his greatness. “As dominant as me?” he said when asked by reporters if there will ever be anyone that dominant. “We’ll see. ... What I‘m doing has not been done a lot in the history of the game. ... The minutes I’ve played, the consecutive Finals I’ve been a part of, it hasn’t been done.” Kevin Love was the one other starter in double figures Saturday as he finished with 15 points in 28 minutes.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (16-13): Wall is just 11-for-31 from the floor since his return, but his shooting woes were a non-issue against the Clippers, as reserve forward Mike Scott went 9-for-10 en route to a season high-tying 22 points. “Just in a zone,” Scott - who is 34-for-43 over a six-game stretch - told reporters. “I didn’t think I’d be shooting like this either.” Bradley Beal, who scored 36 points in the loss to Cleveland earlier this season, added 20 and a season-high 11 rebounds in Friday’s win.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers have made at least 10 3-pointers in a franchise-record 19 straight games.

2. Wizards F Otto Porter Jr. (hip) is questionable after missing Saturday’s practice.

3. Cleveland has won three straight in Washington.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 114, Wizards 112