James dominates as Cavaliers top Wizards

WASHINGTON -- On the same day John Wall and Bradley Beal reiterated a belief that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t want any part of the Washington Wizards during last season’s playoffs, LeBron James performed like a man unafraid of anything.

James had the second-highest scoring performance of his career with 57 points as Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak with a 130-122 win over Washington on Friday night.

James sank 23 of 34 shots including two 3-pointers, made all nine of his free throw attempts and had 11 rebounds with seven assists in a dominant performance befitting a four-time league Most Valuable Player. He played the entire second half and scored 19 points in the final quarter, often inside as the Wizards tried rallying with a smaller lineup.

Washington pulled within 120-113 with 3:34 left only for James to sink a 3-pointer. Cleveland (4-5) shot 56.1 percent from the field and hit 12 of 27 3-pointers.

“We needed this win, so I had no intentions on coming out and I felt pretty good,” James said. “I‘m also back to myself. I‘m almost back to my wind. Any time I can play a full half, I know I‘m right there. It’s great to get that win, for sure.”

Beal scored 36 points for the Wizards (4-4), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Wall had 13 points and 15 assists, but injured his left shoulder in the second half.

The four-time All-Star left the locker room wearing a sling and said the shoulder felt like it was “on fire.”

“I shouldn’t have been out there. Trying to compete,” said Wall, who shot 4 of 13 from the field and missed all three of his free throw attempts.

Neither team entered the anticipated matchup between Eastern Conference heavyweights playing like true contenders largely because of defensive woes.

The Cavaliers took greater advantage of the defense-optional game as James finished within four of his career-high set March 3, 2014, against Charlotte.

“Tonight, nothing that we did, and we did a lot of things, was going to work,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “The guy was on fire. That’s what happens certain nights with great players.”

Neither side showed much improvement from their previous games in the first meeting in Washington since an epic 140-135 overtime contest in February eventually won by the Cavaliers.

Going toe-to-toe with the then defending NBA champions helped elevate optimism on the Wizards. During an ESPN interview earlier on Friday, Wall and Beal reiterated a belief that Cleveland purposefully slid out of the top seed in the playoffs last season to avoid facing Washington in the early rounds.

James played like he was someone who watched the interview intently.

He scored 24 points and Cleveland shot 65.8 percent from the field in the first half for a 74-66 lead.

The Cavaliers methodically increased the margin to 17 at 92-75 on Kyle Korver’s 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter. James had 38 points after three quarters with the Cavaliers leading 104-93.

“I really don’t have a comment about it,” James said when asked Wall and Beal’s claim. “For me, what I‘m trying to do to help this team, we’ve got seven new guys and I‘m trying to get these guys focused, get myself focused, get our team focused on what it takes for us to win every night.”

Cavaliers Tyronn Lue said sarcastically: “No comment, because I don’t want to get in trouble. They’re right: They are the best team in the East.”

Despite the injury, Wall played 38 minutes. He also took the challenge of defending the much taller and heavier James often during the fourth quarter.

“He made some tough shots over me,” the 6-foot-4 Wall said of the 6-foot-9 James. “That’s why he’s the player he is.”

Derrick Rose added 20 points for the Cavaliers, whose slide included three double-digit losses.

Cleveland led 42-36 after the first quarter as both teams combined to shoot 31 of 43 from the field.

Otto Porter Jr. had 15 points after sitting out Wednesday’s game due to illness. Washington shot 53.6 percent.

NOTES: The Cavaliers played their first game without C Tristan Thompson, who suffered a left calf strain in Wednesday’s 124-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers, and third consecutive sans guard Iman Shumpert (knee soreness). ... Starting with the second quarter of Wednesday’s loss to Phoenix, Washington allowed at least 32 points in six consecutive quarters. ... Washington F Markieff Morris made his season debut following hernia surgery on Sept. 22 and, after serving a one-game suspension against Phoenix. Morris had two points in 16 minutes. ... Cleveland hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The Cavaliers dropped their previous two home games. The Wizards play another Eastern Contender Sunday at the Toronto Raptors before returning for a four-game homestand.