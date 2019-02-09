Newly acquired Portis guides Wizards past Cavs

EditorsNote: Corrected Beal’s last name in 2nd graf; Added Pwrker’s steals in 3rd graf

Feb 8, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball past Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Portis scored 30 points in his Washington debut, and the Wizards beat the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 119-106 on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Obtained along with Jabari Parker in a trade with the Chicago Bulls for Otto Porter Jr. earlier this week, Portis made 12 of 18 field-goal attempts. Bradley Beal had 25 points and 13 assists for Washington.

Parker had seven points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 23 minutes.

Collin Sexton scored 27 points and Jordan Clarkson added 24 for the Cavaliers, who have lost three straight and 21 of 24. Larry Nance Jr. had 10 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

Cleveland forward Kevin Love returned after missing 50 games because of a left foot injury. He started the game and played six minutes in his first action since Oct. 24, scoring four points on 1-for-5 shooting and contributing one rebound and one assist.

Washington led by six to start the fourth quarter, and a Portis 3-pointer put the Wizards ahead 106-96 with 6:05 remaining. Portis scored 10 points in the quarter as Washington pulled away.

A Parker 3-pointer followed by five points from Portis gave the Wizards a 26-17 lead with 3:10 left in the first quarter. Porter ultimately scored 12 straight Washington points, and the Wizards led 41-27 after one quarter.

The Wizards shot 68.2 percent (15 of 22) in the quarter. Portis was 6-for-6 and scored 16 points in six minutes during the opening period.

Trevor Ariza’s three-point play gave the Wizards a 55-37 lead with 5:16 left in the first half, and Washington was up 66-52 at halftime.

The Wizards hit three 3-pointers to start the third quarter and soon led 77-57. However, the Cavaliers went on an 18-3 run and Deng Adel’s layup brought Cleveland within 80-75 with 4:48 left in the quarter.

Washington pushed the margin back to double digits, but Cleveland closed to within 89-86 before trailing 92-86 after three quarters.

