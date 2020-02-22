Sexton fuels Cavs past Wizards in Bickerstaff's debut

EditorsNote: Fixed Sexton points in 1st graf, additional minor edits

Feb 21, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura works out prior to warm ups before the WizardsÕ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Sexton scored 25 points as the Cavaliers posted a 113-108 victory over the host Washington Wizards on Friday night, making J.B. Bickerstaff a winner in his Cleveland head-coaching debut.

Bickerstaff, who took over after John Beilein resigned on Wednesday, watched the Cavaliers outscore the Wizards 32-21 in the fourth quarter.

Cedi Osman had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland added 15 points for Cleveland, which has won two in a row after losing 13 of its previous 14 games.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points on 9-of-28 shooting for Washington, which had won five of its previous seven as it vies for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Beal has recorded 13 straight games with at least 25 points.

Rui Hachimura added 17 points for the Wizards.

A 7-0 run gave Washington an 81-72 lead with 3:28 left in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers trailed 95-87 in the fourth, but Garland’s 3-pointer pulled Cleveland within 95-93 with 7:24 remaining in the game. Tristan Thompson converted an alley-oop pass from Garland to tie the score at the 6:55 mark.

Garland’s 3-pointer moments later gave Cleveland its first lead, 98-97, and driving baskets by Sexton and Dante Exum made it 102-97 with 5:25 remaining.

Sexton converted from the top of the key to push the lead to 107-99, completing a 20-4 run.

Trailing 109-101, the Wizards scored five straight points before missing four shots on their next possession.

Shabazz Napier’s 3-pointer gave the Wizards a 41-32 lead late in the first quarter.

Davis Bertans hit a 3-pointer as part of a 7-0 Washington run to open the second quarter, giving the Wizards their biggest lead of the game at 48-32.

Osman scored five straight points late in the half and then added another 3-pointer followed by two free throws to pull the Cavaliers within 64-58. They trailed 66-61 at halftime.

Beal picked up career steal No. 600 midway through the second quarter.

—Field Level Media