Beal scores 30 as Wizards top Mavs

Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and the Washington Wizards pulled away late for a 132-123 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Trevor Ariza added 22 points and Jabari Parker scored 20 points for Washington, which has won three of four and sits 11th in the Eastern Conference. Parker made his final 10 shots after missing his first attempt.

Beal hit 11 of 19 shots in registering his 17th 30-plus-point game since Dec. 1.

Tomas Satoransky had 14 points and 11 assists for Washington, which ended a nine-game home losing streak to Dallas.

Luka Doncic had 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Mavericks, who have lost eight of their past nine games.

Dwight Powell added 26 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas. Dirk Nowitzki scored two points in what was likely his last game in Washington.

Beal’s two free throws put the Wizards up by 10 early in the third quarter. Dallas rallied and got to within 91-90 on Doncic’s free throw with 2:59 left in the third.

Justin Jackson’s 3-pointer tied the score at 101 early in the fourth, and Powell’s trey soon gave the Mavericks a 106-103 lead.

Ariza’s 3-pointer put Washington up 114-112 with 5:04 left, and Jeff Green’s consecutive threes gave the Wizards a 122-115 lead at the 2:35 mark. Parker’s put-back off a Satoransky miss increased the margin to 10 with 1:12 remaining.

Dallas shot 69.6 percent in the first quarter and led by as many as 13 points before ending the period up 43-33.

The Mavericks still led by 10 before Washington’s Sam Dekker hit a 3-pointer with 9:32 left in the second quarter. The Wizards clawed back, and Ariza’s 3-pointer put Washington ahead 53-52. The Wizards took a four-point lead into halftime.

Beal scored 17 points in the first half for Washington, and Dallas got 14 first-half points from Doncic.

—Field Level Media