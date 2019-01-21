Ariza, Porter lead Wizards to 101-87 win over Pistons

Trevor Ariza finished with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Otto Porter Jr. contributed 19 more off the bench as the Washington Wizards took charge early and defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons 101-87 in a Monday matinee.

Ariza has given Washington help in different ways since the team acquired him in a trade on Dec. 15. This time, he went 7-for-13 from the field and was a force on the boards. He also handed out four assists.

Porter’s been coming off the bench lately and was effective again in this game, scoring his 19 points in 26 minutes. Thomas Bryant added his own double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds as Washington finished with seven players scoring in double figures.

The Wizards, despite playing without John Wall (heel surgery), have been effective since he’s been out. Washington now has gone 7-4 without Wall.

Players such as Bradley Beal (16 points, four assists) and Tomas Satoransky (10 points, eight assists) have done a good job in helping the Wizards distribute the ball and get more involved in the offense. Washington finished with 24 assists on 36 baskets.

The Wizards now have won two in a row and four of their last five.

Detroit now has lost two in a row. The Pistons fell to Sacramento on a last-second basket Saturday.

Blake Griffin led Detroit with a game-high 29 points.

Washington took command in this game in the first period. The Wizards went on a 14-2 run, which gave them a 26-12 lead with just over two minutes left in the quarter.

The Wizards held a 29-17 lead after the first period. Washington pushed the lead to 20 at one point in the second quarter before the Pistons rallied a bit late and cut the deficit to 50-34 at halftime.

Overall, in the first half, Washington finished with 15 assists on its 20 baskets. The 34 points were the fewest the Pistons have scored in a first half so far this season.

Detroit cut the lead to 10 early in the third quarter before Washington pushed back to an 81-64 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

