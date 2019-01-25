Curry scores 38, leads Warriors past Wizards

EditorsNote: fixes to “9-0” in sixth graf

Stephen Curry scored 38 points, and the visiting Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 126-118 Thursday night for their ninth consecutive win.

Kevin Durant added 21 points, and DeMarcus Cousins had a season-best 17 in his third game since returning from an Achilles injury. Draymond Green grabbed 15 rebounds. Curry, who shot 14 of 24 from the field, has topped the 30-point mark in four of his past six games.

The Warriors shot 56.8 percent from the field (50 of 88) and had 34 assists, their fifth straight game with 30 or more.

Trevor Ariza had 27 points for Washington, which had won two straight, and Bradley Beal added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Tomas Satoransky finished with 20 points and 10 assists.

The Wizards stayed in it by converting 15 of 42 3-point attempts compared to 7 of 20 for the Warriors.

Washington trailed 104-92 to start the fourth quarter, but Satoransky’s floater capped an 9-0 run that pulled the Wizards within 106-103.

Chasson Randle’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 108-106, but the Warriors scored nine straight to lead 117-106 with 4:48 remaining after Shaun Livingston’s three-point play.

Curry soon scored four straight points, and the Golden State lead was 123-111 at the 3:04 mark. Washington cut the deficit to single digits in the final minute.

The Warriors shot 15 of 24 from the field in the first quarter and, with the scored tied at 22, closed it with a 15-6 run.

Golden State led 48-35 after Cousins’ layup with 7:34 remaining in the second quarter. Ariza’s dunk capped a 6-0 run that pulled Washington within 52-47, but the Warriors led 67-59 at halftime.

The Warriors cooled a bit in the second quarter but still finished the half 27 of 46 (58.7 percent), compared to 21 of 49 (42.9 percent) for Washington.

Curry had 21 points in the first half.

