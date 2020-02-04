Burks scores 30 as Warriors edge Wizards

Alec Burks scored a team-high 30 points, including a key layup that stalled a Washington rally with 4:05 to play Monday night, as the Golden State Warriors held off the host Wizards 125-117 for a second straight win.

Feb 3, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) boxes out Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss (32) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Glenn Robinson had 22 points and Baltimore native Damion Lee had 19 as the Warriors followed up on a win at Cleveland with another high-scoring performance, this one without D’Angelo Russell, who suffered a right quad injury in the victory over the Cavaliers.

Bradley Beal continued his recent surge with a game-high 43 points for Washington, who had won two straight to begin a four-game homestand.

The Wizards’ comeback began after they had fallen behind 109-92 with just 8:59 to go. Beal bombed in two 3-pointers among 13 points in a 16-4 flurry that trimmed the gap to 113-108 with still 4:25 to go.

But Burks then hit his momentum-busting hoop, and Robinson nailed a back-breaking 3-pointer with 2:31 to go, helping the Warriors stay in command.

Earlier, Golden State had used a 21-4 run bridging the second and third quarter to break from a 61-all tie into an 82-65 lead in the fourth minute of the third quarter. Lee had a pair of 3-pointers, Robinson made a third and Burks converted an old-fashioned three-point play during the burst.

Half of Burks’ total came on 5-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, helping the Warriors outscore the Wizards 45-27 from beyond the arc.

Lee, who missed his career-high by four points, also had five 3-pointers for Golden State.

Eric Paschall chipped in 14 points to complement 10 rebounds and Marquese Chriss had 13 points for the Warriors, while Draymond Green, coming off a career-high-tying 16-assist outing at Cleveland, contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and a game-high seven assists in the win.

Beal’s scoring came on 15-for-30 shooting, including three 3-pointers, and 10-for-10 accuracy on free throws. He has now scored 34 or more points in each of his last seven games, going over 40 three times during the stretch.

Davis Bertans backed Beal with 19 points off the bench for Washington, while Rui Hachimura, in his first game back from a groin injury that had kept him sidelined since Dec. 16, added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Thomas Bryant also had 11 points.

The Wizards lost despite making 50.6 percent of their shots.

