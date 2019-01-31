Wizards hold Pacers to season-low point total

Bradley Beal scored 25 points, Jeff Green added 23, and the Washington Wizards routed the visiting Indiana Pacers 107-89 on Wednesday night.

Jan 30, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (32) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Chasson Randle added 13 points for the Wizards, who had lost two straight. Jordan McRae and Trevor Ariza contributed 12 points apiece.

Thaddeus Young led six Pacers in double figures with 13 points. The 89 points were a season low for Indiana, which fell to 0-3 since losing Victor Oladipo to a season-ending quadriceps injury. The Pacers have dropped three games in a row for the first time this season.

Washington shot 52.6 percent (41 of 78) from the field, including 12 of 28 (42.9 percent) from 3-point range. Indiana made 33 of 84 field-goal attempts (39.3 percent), including 9 of 31 (29 percent) from long distance.

Beal made 9 of 15 from the field and added six rebounds and six assists. Randle shot 5-for-7 as Washington improved to 16-9 at home.

The Wizards led by 14 at intermission and scored the first eight points of the third quarter.

Beal’s 3-pointer with 8:54 left in the third quarter gave Washington a 70-48 lead. The Wizards led by as many as 25 after Green’s 3-pointer before Indiana rallied and outscored the hosts 19-7 to enter the fourth quarter trailing 82-69.

Randle sank a free throw, Beal scored four quick points, Randle hit a 31-footer, and the Wizards led 90-69 with 10:09 remaining. The Pacers got no closer than within 18 points the rest of the way.

An 15-6 run gave the Wizards a 29-20 lead late in the first quarter, and Sam Dekker’s basket put Washington up 37-25 lead early in the second.

Randle’s 3-pointer increase the Wizards’ lead to 16 points with 7:15 left in the first half, and Washington took a 59-45 lead into halftime.

Green scored 16 points in the half, and Washington shot 22 of 40 (55 percent).

Indiana shot 17 of 49 (43.6 percent) in the half and committed 12 turnovers that led to 18 Wizards points.

