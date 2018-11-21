Wizards get by Clippers with big fourth period

EditorsNote: Tweaks 2nd, 8th grafs; other comma tweaks

John Wall scored 30 points, Bradley Beal added 27 and the Washington Wizards rallied from 24 points down in the first half to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 125-118 on Tuesday night.

Reserve Jeff Green scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Wizards, and Otto Porter Jr. contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wizards trailed by nine to start the fourth quarter, and Wall’s 3-pointer with 8:12 left cut the deficit to 101-97.

Back-to-back threes by Green soon pulled the Wizards within two points, and Markieff Morris (12 points) hit a corner three to give Washington its first lead, 110-109, since the opening minutes.

Green’s dunk off a feed from Morris made it 119-113 with 1:16 remaining, and Morris soon added two free throws to cap an 8-0 run.

Tobias Harris had 29 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles, which had won five straight. Montrezl Harrell scored 20 off the bench and had nine rebounds.

The Clippers, who were 8-0 when leading to start the fourth quarter, finished with 17 turnovers while playing the second of back-to-backs.

Los Angeles led by 19 at halftime, but Wall and Beal sparked an 11-2 run that pulled the Wizards within 81-70 with 4:56 left in the third quarter. Washington got within 95-86 by the end of the quarter.

Washington snapped a two-game losing streak one day after reports surfaced involving management’s apparent willingness to break up the team and about verbal altercations that took place last week during practice.

The Wizards were without center Dwight Howard (a recurrence of gluteal soreness). Thomas Bryant started for Howard, and coach Scott Brooks inserted forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in place of Morris.

The game was tied 7-7 early in the first quarter before the Clippers went on a 31-11 run. Los Angeles made 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the quarter, and Harris scored 18 points in the quarter on 7-of-9 shooting.

