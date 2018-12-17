Wall erupts for 40 in Wizards' blowout of Lakers

EditorsNote: Corrects spelling of microdiscectomy, Wizards’ first-quarter scoring run and Wizards’ shooting percentage; other minor fixes throughout

John Wall scored a season-high 40 points and had 14 assists as the Washington Wizards routed the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 128-110 Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Wall converted 16 of 27 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Bradley Beal had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, and Jeff Green and Sam Dekker scored 20 points each.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 25 off the bench for the Lakers, who had won three of four, and Kyle Kuzma added 20. LeBron James had 13 points, his fewest ever against Washington, on 5-of-16 shooting in 32 minutes.

The Lakers had 22 turnovers.

The Wizards led by 20 at halftime and by as many as 27 in the third quarter. The Lakers closed with 15 early in the fourth quarter, but Washington then scored nine straight points to make it 115-91 halfway through the period.

Trevor Ariza, traded to the Wizards for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers on Saturday, is expected to join the team in time for Tuesday’s game in Atlanta. Forward Otto Porter Jr. (knee) and center Dwight Howard (lumbar microdiscectomy procedure in his back) remain out.

Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle), Rajon Rondo (hand surgery), JaVale McGee (flu-like symptoms) and Michael Beasley (personal reasons) did not play for the Lakers.

Wall’s jumper gave the Wizards an early 6-4 lead and kicked off a 22-4 run that ended when Kuzma’s layup made it 26-10 with 3:31 left in the quarter.

The Lakers continued to close the gap and trailed 33-23 after one quarter. Lonzo Ball’s 3-pointer pulled the Lakers within 35-29 early in the second quarter.

Wall’s 3-pointer stretched the Wizards’ lead to 44-34 with 8:20 remaining in the quarter as Washington outscored the Lakers 30-17 to lead 71-51 at halftime.

The Wizards point guard had 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting and eight assists in the first half, while James had nine points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Washington shot 54.4 percent (31 for 57) before the break.

