Preview: Grizzlies at Wizards

The Washington Wizards expect to have John Wall back in the lineup on Wednesday, when they host the lowly Memphis Grizzlies. Wall has missed the last nine games with a knee injury, and it will be decided after the mid-day shootaround whether or not he is healthy enough to play in the opener of Washington’s four-game homestand.

The Wizards have gone 4-5 during Wall’s absence after Tuesday’s 103-98 setback against Brooklyn. The four-time All-Star point guard last played on Nov. 22, and that has meant shooting guard Bradley Beal has had to carry the team - and he has put up an astounding 113 shots over his last four games. Memphis is experiencing deep issues as Monday’s 107-82 loss to Miami was the squad’s fourth straight defeat and 15th in 16 contests. “There are going to be times like this, and again, it’s the decisions that we make as individuals in moments like this that define who we are,” Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters after the loss. “I have no doubt in the character in that group in the locker room. None whatsoever. So we will bounce back, we will figure it out and we will be the team that we set out to be.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), NBCSN Washington

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (8-19): Center Marc Gasol has been part of seven consecutive playoff teams with the franchise and is highly frustrated with the losing. But Gasol, who scored 19 points in the loss to the Heat, said he isn’t sure that all of his teammates are as disgusted about the porous record as he is. “I couldn’t tell you that,” he told reporters. “Everybody has to look in the mirror, and as a man, you have to take it personally because wearing this jersey means a lot.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (14-13): Beal is averaging 34.5 points over his last four games - he scored a career-high 51 against Portland on Dec. 5 - but his 28-point effort against the Nets came with lackluster 11-of-33 shooting, including misses on all seven 3-point attempts. The loss to Brooklyn was highly disappointing and left the squad with a 2-3 record on a road trip that included a horrific 47-point setback against Utah. “We got to figure it out as a team,” forward Markieff Morris told reporters. “Obviously, we don’t have our best player, but we just got to figure it out. We can’t tip off like this as we did (Tuesday) and the last couple of games, because we’re better than that.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have dropped each of their last three visits to Washington.

2. Memphis is 0-9 against Eastern Conference foes, its worst start versus the East since losing its first 11 such games in 1996-97.

3. Washington backup SG Jodie Meeks is just 6-for-25 from the field over his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Wizards 110, Grizzlies 102