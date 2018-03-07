Beal, Wizards outlast Heat in OT

Bradley Beal scored 30 points to lead the host Washington Wizards past the Miami Heat 117-113 in overtime on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.

Dwyane Wade had a chance to tie the score with less than five seconds left in overtime, but he missed an open two-foot shot in the lane. Teammate Kelly Olynyk missed a put-back, and Miami was forced to foul. Kelly Oubre made two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to ice the game.

The Wizards snapped a three-game losing streak, their longest of the season. Wizards forward Markieff Morris had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He had four straight points in overtime, snapping what had been a tie score at 109.

Washington was the more rested team, having played on Saturday. The Heat, meanwhile, played on Sunday and had to travel.

Miami was led by two reserve guards — Wade with 22 points and Tyler Johnson with 21. Wade made a three-point play with 23 seconds left in regulation that tied the score at 105, forcing overtime. He also hit three free throws with 12.9 seconds left in overtime, cutting Miami’s deficit to one point.

Beal tried to win the game in regulation, but his shot over Heat defender Josh Richardson missed off the front rim.

Washington was hot early, needing less than eight minutes to build a 27-9 lead. But Miami rallied by the end of the first quarter, closing its deficit to 31-26.

Miami rallied to tie the score in the second quarter, but the Wizards pulled away again and went into the break with a 59-50 lead.

Miami cut its deficit to 86-80 after three quarters. The Heat got back in the game by attacking the rim and scoring 17 points on dunks, layups or free throws.

The Heat had just one lead in the game — 90-88 early in the fourth quarter.

Washington seemed to have the game in hand at the end of regulation, leading 105-100 with less than a minute to play. But Richardson scored on a layup, and Wade drove to the hoop, got fouled by Beal and bounced his free throw in off the rim.

