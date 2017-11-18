Whiteside carries Heat past Wizards

WASHINGTON -- Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and 16 rebounds as the Miami Heat fended off a frenzied comeback attempt by the Washington Wizards for a 91-88 win on Friday night.

The Heat (7-8) led by as many as 25 points during a one-sided first half, but were outplayed after halftime. Miami split the home-and-home series after losing 102-93 on Wednesday.

Otto Porter’s two free throws with 11.3 seconds remaining pulled the Wizards (9-6) within 89-88. After Miami’s James Johnson hit one of two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, Bradley Beal missed a potential game-tying jumper with 2.6 seconds showing.

Johnson scored 20 points and Dion Waiters had 13 for the Heat. Justise Winslow added 10 points and capped the scoring with a free throw inside the final second. Miami had lost two straight.

Beal scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half.

Miami blitzed Washington early for a 50-25 lead and a 21-point halftime margin as the Wizards’ stars struggled.

John Wall did not make a basket until he hit a 3-pointer with 5:25 left in the fourth quarter. His second basket from beyond the arc pulled the Wizards within 86-83 with 1:10 remaining. Wall finished with eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Washington missed its first 16 3-point tries, but finished 10-of-35 with Beal hitting five. Otto Porter scored 12 points.

Washington outscored Miami 31-19 in the fourth quarter during Wednesday’s win, snapping a five-game losing streak in the series, including all four during the 2016-17 campaign. In that game, Wall scored 27 points and Beal 26 for the Wizards, who overcame 14 points and 21 rebounds from Whiteside.

After trailing by 11 points after the first quarter Wednesday, Miami flipped the script for a 13-point lead in the opening period Friday. Wall, Beal and Otto Porter went 0-for-8 in the first. The Wizards shot 28.6 percent from the field in the first half and finished at 38.1.

Beal scored 14 in the third quarter as the Wizards outscored the Heat 28-16 in the period to enter the fourth down 66-57.

NOTE: C Marcin Gortat had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards. ... The Heat and Wizards have now faced off seven times in consecutive days. Miami is 7-0 in the second game. ... Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, named the 2017 National League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, attended the game. ...Miami hosts the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in the second of four meetings. The Heat triumphed 112-108 on Oct. 21 for their sixth straight home win over the Pacers. ... Washington plays three consecutive road games entering Thanksgiving, starting with Sunday’s meeting at Toronto. The Wizards won the first meeting with the Raptors on the road, 107-96, on Nov. 5.