Beal, Satoransky trim Giannis-less Bucks

Bradley Beal scored 32 points, Tomas Satoransky had a triple-double and the Washington Wizards defeated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 113-106 on Friday night.

Satoransky had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Washington, which has won two straight and five of seven.

The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a sore right quadriceps, were paced by Khris Middleton with 25 points and eight rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 15 for Milwaukee, which had won two straight games.

Jeff Green and Trevor Ariza scored 20 points each for Washington and combined to convert 10 of 19 3-point attempts. The Wizards made 18 of 33 (54.5 percent). Milwaukee was 13-for-40 (32.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee trailed by 10 at halftime but scored the first eight points of the third quarter. Beal’s 3-pointer soon put Washington back up by eight, but the Bucks rallied again, and Middleton’s 3-pointer tied it at 66.

The Wizards led by three to start the fourth quarter and Green’s 3-pointer made it 93-85 with 8:50 remaining.

Beal’s dunk made it 98-89, but Middleton responded with a 3-pointer at 6:06. When Ariza and Green sandwiched treys around one by Milwaukee’s Sterling Brown the Wizards’ lead was 106-95 with 3:47 remaining.

Milwaukee cut the deficit to seven, but Ariza hit a 3-pointer with 2:27 left, and the Bucks got no closer than within eight the rest of the way.

The Wizards shot 65 percent in the first quarter and led 40-26 after 12 minutes. Beal had 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

The Bucks closed a bit in the second quarter and the Wizards led 57-47 at halftime. Beal had 21 points, Satoransky scored 14 and Thomas Bryant added 11.

Brogdon led the Bucks with 13 points and Brook Lopez added 10.

