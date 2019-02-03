Giannis, Bucks blow past Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 10 rebounds, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Washington Wizards 131-115 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

Feb 2, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks as Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (32) reacts during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Brook Lopez added 21 points, and Khris Middleton scored 20 for the Bucks, who avenged a Jan. 11 loss at Washington, a game they played without Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee shot 50 percent from the field — including 43.6 percent (17 of 39) from 3-point range — and converted all 24 of its free-throw attempts.

Bradley Beal led the six Wizards in double figures with 24 points, Jeff Green added 20 and Otto Porter Jr. scored 18.

The Bucks shot 60 percent (12 of 20), including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, in the first quarter to build a 38-26 lead despite turning the ball over six times.

Thomas Bryant scored four straight points to pull the Wizards within 43-36 with 8:50 left in the second quarter, but Milwaukee’s Sterling Brown and Middleton hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

Antetokounmpo scored seven points during a 12-0 run late in the quarter, and the Bucks led 73-50 at halftime.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the first half, and Lopez added 17 points.

Bryant had 12 points for Washington, which shot 38.5 percent from the field in the first half, including 20 percent (3 of 15) from 3-point range.

The Bucks led by 32 after Malcolm Brogdon’s layup with 9:00 left in the third quarter, but the Wizards rallied, scoring 16 straight points — seven by Green — to pull within 90-75.

Washington was within 100-84 to start the fourth, but the Bucks scored eight quick points — five by Antetokounmpo — to stretch the lead.

The Wizards made an 8-0 run, but the Bucks answered again, scoring six straight to lead 114-92 with 7:20 left to play.

—Field Level Media