Wizards finally get first home win, top Knicks

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrects player name in Graf 9

John Wall scored 26 points, Bradley Beal added 22 and the Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 108-95 on Sunday night in the nation’s capital to snap a five-game losing streak.

With the score tied at 86 early in the fourth quarter, the Wizards went on an extended 16-2 run that included seven points by Beal, who also blocked a Mitchell Robinson layup at the other end during that stretch.

Dwight Howard had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his second game with the Wizards and Markieff Morris scored 16 points.

Beal, who added eight rebounds, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Wizards recorded their first home win. Wall had seven assists.

Washington converted 30 of 39 free-throw attempts, compared to 12 of 16 for the Knicks.

Enes Kanter had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks. Reserve Trey Burke scored 13 points and Damyean Dotson added 11 for New York, which turned the ball over 18 times.

Washington entered the game allowing a league-worst 123.9 points per game and displayed a more aggressive approach throughout the night, holding the Knicks to 41.9-percent shooting from the field. It was the first time this season Washington held an opponent to less than 100 points.

The Wizards led by eight to start the third quarter and after a Wall steal and 3-pointer they were up 72-60 with 6:02 left in the quarter.

The lead grew to 13 before the Knicks went on a 14-4 run to close out the quarter. In the final minute, Mario Hezonja made a 3, Emmanuel Mudiay hit 2 of 3 free throws and Allonzo Trier scored on a layup to narrow it to 81-78 Wizards after three.

The Wizards were without Otto Porter, Jr. (sore big toe). Kelly Oubre Jr. started in his place and finished with nine points.

Morris had 14 points and five rebounds in the first half and the Wizards led 58-50 at the break.

Kanter had 10 points and seven rebounds before intermission.

—Field Level Media