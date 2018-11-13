Wall’s 25 helps Wizards beat Magic

John Wall had 25 points and 10 assists, Bradley Beal added 21 points and the Washington Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic 117-109 Monday night for their second straight win.

The Wizards outscored the Magic 31-20 over the final nine minutes to avenge a loss in Orlando on Friday.

Jeff Green scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench for Washington, and Dwight Howard finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes.

Reserve Terrence Ross led Orlando with 21 points and Evan Fournier scored 20. The Magic, who had won four of five, got double-doubles from Aaron Gordon (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Nikola Vucevic (17 and 11).

With the score tied 94-94 the Wizards scored five quick points, three on a long jumper by Green.

Wall hit a 3-pointer and followed it with a fade-away jumper in the lane that made it 106-98 with 4:19 remaining.

Gordon’s dunk pulled Orlando within 114-109 at the 1:35 mark, but Washington’s Markieff Morris hit two free throws and Fournier missed a 3-pointer. Washington got the rebound and Wall made 1-of-2 free throws and then picked up a steal.

Washington shot 50.6 percent from the field, while Orlando connected on 48.3 percent.

The score was tied at halftime, but a 9-0 run gave the Magic a 75-65 lead with 4:57 left in the third quarter.

Beal sparked a Wizards rally and his dunk capped a 13-0 run that gave Washington a 79-77 lead.

The Magic won 117-108 in Orlando on Friday.

The first half featured nine ties and eight lead changes.

Orlando shot 53.3 percent from the field (23-for-45), including 7-of-15 from 3-point range while Washington hit 48.8 percent (21-of-42).

Gordon and Ross scored 12 points each for Orlando.

