Augustin, Magic cruise past Wizards

D.J. Augustin scored a season-high 25 points off the bench and added nine assists as the visiting Orlando Magic recorded a 122-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Jan 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Troy Brown Jr. (6) defends during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Augustin’s point total eclipsed the 24 he scored in Orlando’s 127-120 victory at Washington on Dec. 3.

Nikola Vucevic collected 20 points and 12 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season for the Magic, who defeated the Wizards for the third time in as many contests in 2019-20. Orlando also recorded a 125-121 home victory over Washington on Nov. 17.

Orlando’s Evan Fournier scored 18 points, and Maryland native Markelle Fultz added 16 and eight assists while playing with his mom and sister in attendance.

Washington shooting guard Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half in his return from a two-game absence caused by soreness in his lower right leg. Jordan McRae added 15 points off the bench for the Wizards, who have lost 13 of their past 17 games.

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac was removed from the floor on a stretcher after sustaining a hyperextended left knee early in the first quarter. Isaac was holding his left knee after making contact with Beal on a drive to the basket.

The Magic announced that Isaac would undergo an MRI on Thursday upon the team’s return to Orlando and then be re-evaluated.

The Magic composed themselves after the injury and led 62-58 at halftime before giving themselves some breathing room by scoring 17 of the first 24 points in the third quarter. Vucevic and Fultz each made a 3-pointer during that surge before the latter tacked on a floating jumper and a foul shot.

Fultz raised a few eyebrows by spinning around a defender and flipping a behind-the-back lead pass that set up Fournier’s first dunk of the season to give Orlando an 81-68 advantage with 5:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Augustin scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and added a 3-pointer to push the Magic’s lead to 108-88 with 7:52 remaining. The visitors weren’t seriously threatened from there.

—Field Level Media