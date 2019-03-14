Bench boosts Wizards past Magic

Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards defeated the visiting Orlando Magic 100-90 on Wednesday night.

Mar 13, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (32) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jabari Parker added 19 points and nine rebounds as the Wizards, 11th in the Eastern Conference, gained a game on the ninth-place Magic as they both chase the eighth-place Miami Heat.

The Wizards are 2-0 on a crucial five-game homestand, with the 10th-place Charlotte Hornets visiting on Friday.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 20 points and 14 rebounds. D.J. Augustin scored 16 points, and Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac had 13 each for the Magic, who have lost four of five.

Washington’s reserves, led by Bryant, Parker and Chasson Randle (13 points), scored 59 points. Bryant and Parker both shot 9 of 12 from the field.

Orlando scored the first eight points of the third quarter to tie the game at 61. Beal’s jumper at the buzzer sent the Wizards into the fourth quarter up 76-74.

After the score was tied 80-80, Randle’s 3-pointer and six points by Parker keyed and 11-2 Wizards run that made it 91-82 with 5:05 left.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Augustin and Evan Fournier cut the Magic’s deficit to 94-90, but Parker’s basket pushed the Washington lead back to six. Bryant scored four points and the lead was 10 with under a minute remaining.

With the score tied 29-29 early in the second quarter, Parker’s driving layup started a 14-2 run capped by Randle’s 3-pointer.

The Wizards led 61-53 at halftime after shooting 51 percent (26 of 51). Beal had 13 points and the Wizards reserves, led by Parker (11 points) outscored the Magic bench 37-10.

Orlando shot 41.7 percent (20 of 48) and Vucevic scored 16 points before halftime.

For the game, the Wizards outshot the Magic from the floor, 46.7 percent to 38.9 percent.

