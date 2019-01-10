Beal scores 34 as Wizards top 76ers

Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 23 off the bench and the Washington Wizards defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 123-106 on Wednesday night.

The Wizards earned a split of the home-and-home set after the 76ers routed visiting Washington 132-115 one day earlier.

Washington has won four of six.

Beal, who shot 13 of 21 from the field, scored 14 straight Wizards points in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers, who had won four straight. Philadelphia has dropped nine straight games at Washington.

Ben Simmons added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler scored 23 points.

Porter outscored the 76ers reserves, who combined for 12 points.

The Wizards hit 13 of 27 3-point attempts (including 6 of 11 by Beal), while the 76ers hit 8 of 27.

Philadelphia was without JJ Redick, and Markieff Morris was out for Washington.

Washington pulled away when it opened the second quarter with a 16-2 run to grab a 41-22 lead.

The 76ers got within 12 on Simmons’ basket with 3:20 left in the half, but Jeff Green answered with a 3-pointer and the Wizards led by 15 at halftime.

Beal scored 18 points in the half and Porter added 15.

Embiid scored 17 for Philadelphia.

The Wizards took their largest lead of the game, 88-62, on Trevor Ariza’s layup with 3:53 left in the third quarter, but the 76ers closed the quarter with a 10-2 run and Butler’s layup made it 92-75 entering the fourth quarter.

Porter scored four consecutive points on a pair of jump shots to push the Washington lead to 100-81 with 9:31 remaining, but the 76ers rallied. Butler’s two free throws pulled the 76ers within 102-90 before Beal answered with six straight points to seal the win.

