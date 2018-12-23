Beal’s triple-double propels Wizards past Suns in 3 OTs

Bradley Beal earned his first career triple-double and scored the go-ahead basket with 40 seconds left as the Washington Wizards defeated the visiting Phoenix Suns 149-146 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Beal, who scored 10 points in the third overtime, finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists.

His layup made it 146-144 Wizards. Devin Booker’s layup with 11 seconds left pulled Phoenix within 147-146 but Washington’s Jeff Green (20 points) hit two free throws and T.J. Warren’s 3-point attempt for Phoenix was short and appeared to be released after the horn sounded.

Washington’s Thomas Bryant had 31 points and 13 rebounds. He tied a Wizards record (set by Bailey Howell in 1965) by finishing 14-for-14 from the field.

The Wizards were without John Wall (flu-like symptoms).

Booker had 33 points and 14 assists for the Suns, who had won four straight, and Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 17 rebounds before fouling out. Warren scored 28 points.

Bryant’s follow of a Beal miss made it 132-132 with 12.5 seconds left in the second overtime and Booker’s contested shot in the lane missed with one second left.

Bryant scored eight straight Wizards points in the first overtime. Booker made one of two free throws to tie the score at 122 with 6.8 seconds left and Beal missed a fallback jumper as time ran out.

Ayton made one of two free throws with 4.0 seconds left in regulation to make it 109-107 Suns. Green was fouled on an inbounds alley-oop attempt with 3.4 seconds left and made both free throws to tie it and Booker missed a contested 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer.

The teams were meeting exactly one week after the trade that sent Trevor Ariza to Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr., who scored 20 points off the bench, to Phoenix.

The Suns led by seven with 2:56 left in regulation but Washington scored 10 straight points, going ahead 107-104 on Beal’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:09 left.

The Suns rallied with back-to-back baskets and Oubre’s layup put them ahead 108-107 with 29.4 seconds remaining.

—Field Level Media